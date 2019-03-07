Some TTC streetcars will be free on St. Patrick's Day

Rejoice, beer-drinking revellers! St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and once again the TTC is offering a safe option for you to get to and from your green-clad parties.

The TTC has teamed up with Corby Spirits & Wine and Jameson Irish Whiskey to offer free rides on March 17 on the 501 Queen and 504 King streetcar routes from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Big thanks to @CorbySW and @jamesonwhiskey for once again giving Torontonians a safer way to get around on #StPatricksDay2019 ! 501 Queen and both branches of 504 King will be free from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sláinte!! pic.twitter.com/4Kqnp2Rd4t — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) March 7, 2019

You don't even need to tap your Presto card, as all fare machines will be covered.

The service is offered as a courtesy to the city to prevent drunk driving, and is a proven way to reduce intoxicated people from getting behind the wheel.

You don't need to be wearing clovers either—the streetcar will be free for all during the time period.