City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc bus crash scarborough

TTC bus smashes into multiple Toronto homes

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Two garages, several cars and one very big bus were all but destroyed early Thursday morning when a TTC vehicle hopped a curb and slammed into the front of two Scarborough homes.

Nobody was injured as a result of the crash, according to police, but two families were evacuated and remain unable to enter their houses until engineers can survey the structural damage.

Photos and videos from the scene suggest that the damage is extensive, with one home's front balcony having collapsed.

Police say that an unoccupied TTC bus crashed into the homes at Oasis Boulevard and Grackle Trail, in the McNicoll and Morningside area, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle's driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Security footage shows the bus failing to turn completely from one road to another, instead careening straight through a fence and across the front lawn of the first house.

The second house was damaged as the bus slid from one property to the next.

A resident of one home who was asleep when the incident occurred told CBC Toronto that it sounded like "a bomb blast."

She and her neighbours were evacuated from their homes and sheltered for the night in a different TTC bus.

"This matter is under investigation by Toronto police and the TTC. Next steps will be determined once the facts behind this incident are known," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green of the crash. "We're thankful no one was injured."

Lead photo by

Ricardo Flores

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto hospital ranked one of the best in the world

TTC bus smashes into multiple Toronto homes

It's going to snow in Toronto next week

Toronto sex toy billboard gets international attention

Thousands of Toronto students just walked out over OSAP cuts

Commuter chaos breaks out as TTC shuts down subway line

There's a one-day TTC subway closure this weekend

Ontario police warn people to stop calling 911 over Amber Alert