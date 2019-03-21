TTC bus smashes into multiple Toronto homes

Two garages, several cars and one very big bus were all but destroyed early Thursday morning when a TTC vehicle hopped a curb and slammed into the front of two Scarborough homes.

Nobody was injured as a result of the crash, according to police, but two families were evacuated and remain unable to enter their houses until engineers can survey the structural damage.

Photos and videos from the scene suggest that the damage is extensive, with one home's front balcony having collapsed.

Here’s the damage this morning to the 2 Malvern homes after a TTC bus crashed into it at around 1:30 am. Both families inside homes displaced, but none of them injured. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/d4Jv4GZIT0 — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) March 21, 2019

Police say that an unoccupied TTC bus crashed into the homes at Oasis Boulevard and Grackle Trail, in the McNicoll and Morningside area, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle's driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

TTC bus into two houses. Grackle Trail at Oasis Blvd. Several vehicles also damaged. Driver transported to Scarborough Centenary Hospital with minor injuries. Two families displaced. Shelter bus brought in for them. pic.twitter.com/UidF2cY11Y — Tony Smyth (@LateNightCam) March 21, 2019

Security footage shows the bus failing to turn completely from one road to another, instead careening straight through a fence and across the front lawn of the first house.

The second house was damaged as the bus slid from one property to the next.

Crash from another angle - shows the bus driving up over the curb on Oasis Blvd, through the fence and into the homes on Grackle Trail @BTtoronto @CityNews pic.twitter.com/hRAGHWp9Zn — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) March 21, 2019

A resident of one home who was asleep when the incident occurred told CBC Toronto that it sounded like "a bomb blast."

She and her neighbours were evacuated from their homes and sheltered for the night in a different TTC bus.

"This matter is under investigation by Toronto police and the TTC. Next steps will be determined once the facts behind this incident are known," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green of the crash. "We're thankful no one was injured."