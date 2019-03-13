Toronto ranked way below Montreal on list of best cities

Toronto ranked 23rd on a list of the best cities in the world—something to be proud of, surely.

However, our long-time unofficial rivals, Montreal, blew the rest of the Canada out of the water by placing 6th on the list, falling behind only New York, Melbourne, Chicago, London, and Los Angeles, in that order.

Time Out's annual ranking of the best cities is the result of surveying thousands of city residents globally. Several factors are ranked, and all lead back to a central question of "What's life like in your city today?"

Food, drink, culture, nightlife, community, happiness, affordability, aesthetic appeal, and convenience are all considered in the surveys. They ask the questions to average citizens, before moving to a survey of "editors and experts that know their cities like nobody else."

Toronto should be proud of its placement. There are tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of cities in the world, and ranking 23rd among them is nothing to shake a stick at. Still, this praise doesn't lessen the sting of being defeated by Montreal.

The Time Out survey noted that Torontonians rank happier than the global average, the city has an undoubtable cultural diversity, and a highly-regarded culinary scene sets it apart.

Who can argue with that?

Here's the list of Time Out's top ten cities, which sadly excludes Toronto: