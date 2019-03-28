City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto is going to get a ton of rain this weekend

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's going to be a very wet weekend in Toronto, as rain and/or snow pour down on the city without relent. 

Environment Canada is predicting that Friday, Saturday and Sunday are going to get dumped on by the sky. Whether it's rain or flurries is yet to be determined. 

Friday has a 70 per cent chance of precipitation, Saturday has about a 60 per cent chance, and there's a 30 per cent chance on Sunday. Luckily, Monday should be sunny, giving us a reprieve from the downpour.

Thankfully, it won't be unbearably cold. Temperatures will start at around 9 C tomorrow, and will hover near 3 C for the remainder of the weekend. 

As spring sets in, a ton of rain will follow. This weekend is just the beginning, so it's time to dig that umbrella out from behind all your winter gear. 

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is going to get a ton of rain this weekend

New report says Toronto has a housing affordability crisis

Budget airline offering cheap flights to Europe just shut down

Toronto city council fights back against Doug Ford's TTC takeover plan

This greenhouse near Toronto just got a stunning makeover

Toronto bar Crocodile Rock could soon be demolished for condos

People protested Doug Ford's TTC upload at subway stations across the city

Toronto teen gets locked inside public library