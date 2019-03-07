St. Patrick's Day parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2019

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in Toronto for 2019. As always, expect a heavy dose of Irish cheer, epic floats, and road closures.

The annual parade in celebration of Ireland's patron saint will go down on Sunday, March 10 at noon.

The parade will begin on the corner of Bloor and St. George streets and then head east along Bloor Street. It'll then turn south on Yonge Street and proceed down to Queen Street before concluding at Nathan Phillips Square.

The parade will go on for about one and a half hours. As a result, there will be a number of road closures on Sunday.

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Devonshire Pl. closed from Bloor St. West to Hoskin Ave.

Harbord St. closed from Huron St. to St. George St.

St. George St. closed from College St. to Bloor St. West

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hoskin Ave. closed from Devonshire Pl. to St. George St.

Hoskin Ave. closed from Queen's Park Cres. West to Devonshire Pl.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Armoury St. closed from University Ave. to Chestnut St.

Bay St. closed from Queen St. West to Dundas St. West

Bloor St. West closed from St. George St. to Yonge St.

Elizabeth St. closed from Dundas St. West to Hagerman St.

Hagerman St. closed from Elizabeth St. to Bay St.

Queen St. West closed from Yonge St. to University Ave.

University Ave. closed from Queen St. West to Armoury St.

Yonge St. closed from Bloor St. West to Queen St. West

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Centre Ave. closed from Armoury St. to Dundas St. West

University Ave. closed northbound from Armoury St. to Dundas St. West

It's also important to note that surface routes 5 Avenue Rd, 6 Bay, 94 Wellesley, and 501 Queen detour during the parade.