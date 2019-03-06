Snow squalls shut down section of Highway 401

Commuting is terrible, we all know that. But, usually you can at least try to attempt that commute without interference.

Those travelling along Highway 401 yesterday were not so lucky. The regional thoroughfare was shut down by snow squalls that reduced visibility almost to zero.

#Hwy401 in Northumberland County currently experiencing white out conditions. #NthldOPP advising all motorists to drive with caution and expect delays. Officers dealing with several minor collisions. No injuries reported^kj pic.twitter.com/gyQsbrJ2CS — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) March 5, 2019

Between Toronto and Kingston, it was basically impossible to see further than about an inch in front of your car, and the road was completely invisible.

Various municipalities reported anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow falling in the area, with the constant downpour reducing visibility.

Several accidents occurred, naturally, until the highway was shut down for safety reasons. A pile-up occurred near the city of Cobourg, involving about 20 vehicles.

Some police officers were even spotted on snowmobiles. Does it get more Canadian than that?

Not something you see everyday!! Cops out on the 401 near Colborne Ontario on Skidoos.



Only in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gA9jSxTMpo — Ange Benn (@ange_benn) March 5, 2019

Highway 401 remained closed in sections for around five hours, delaying the travel times of many by a torturous amount.