Pigeon spotted wearing meat cape in downtown Toronto

One City of Toronto pigeon is turning heads this afternoon with a stylish, yet practical fashion choice that probably wasn't a choice at all.

Behold, the cold cut cape (or "meat backpack," if you will) for birds:

A pigeon was spotted with a slice of deli meat on its back at Richmond & Simcoe 🐦 https://t.co/C5Yi8oo9rc #Toronto pic.twitter.com/PqqAOM7pOY — blogTO (@blogTO) March 11, 2019

This soon-to-be-famous pigeon was spotted near Simcoe and Richmond Streets early Monday afternoon by a local Redditor who, thankfully for the rest of us, followed the bird with his camera phone.

"It's a... piece of salami," the Reddit user can be heard saying as he films the bird walking casually along the sidewalk with one of its feathered friends.

Some commenters have argued that the meat is not, in fact, salami, but pepperoni. What we can say for certain is that it has a big, human-sized bite taken out of it. All the better for making a meat cape, I say.

The pigeon doesn't seem bothered by the meat on its back, like, at all, but it's unclear how the situation came to be.

Did the deli meat fall from a dumpster and onto the pigeon's back? Did the pigeon twist its creepy neck around to place the meat on itself for warmth? Perhaps someone tossed the meat onto the pigeon, like a human parent throwing cheese at a baby.

My attempts to locate the meat cape model in person at Simcoe and Richmond on Monday afternoon proved unsuccessful, meaning that the pigeon has either now moved on, ditched, or consumed its fashion statement.