Over 100 cats found in one Toronto home

If you think your house is in dire need of a Marie Kondo-style cleanup, just remember that it could be worse. You (probably) don't own a hundred cats.

And if you do, I don't know if Ms. Kondo can help.

You'd need to call Toronto Cat Rescue, who responded to what they call a "dire" situation this week.

The shelter and advocacy group was called to a home that currently houses over 100 cats, making the carpet in my apartment suddenly seem impeccably clean.

In a post explaining the situation, TCR explained that all the cats need vaccinations, deworming, and some are even pregnant.

Many people commented that the cats look relatively healthy, and that the house doesn't look like a "typical" hoarder house like one would see on the similarly-titled TLC show. However, others responded by saying one can hoard just cats, and not need to hoard junk besides.

Others pointed out how fast cats can breed. TCR confirmed in the comments that the problem started with two unfixed cats.

"Do you know how many cats two unfixed cats can procreate? They are inbred cats and just because a couple of rooms look fairly clean doesn't mean people should be able to hoard animals until it gets out of control like this," wrote one concerned citizen.

The City of Toronto allows a maximum of six cats in one dwelling, for safety reasons. TCR "acted immediately" and brought "almost fifty cats" into their care.

They are currently looking for donations to help manage the situation, and for prospective cat owners who are looking to adopt.

So, if you only have five cats and want to hit that municipal limit, now's your chance.