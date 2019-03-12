City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
phones in class ontario

Ontario to ban cellphones from classrooms

City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Less Fortnite, more fractions. 

That's the goal of a new provincial proposal that would ban cellphones in classrooms. 

According to the Canadian Press, Ontario is going to announce sometime this week that cellphones will be banned in classrooms during instructional time starting from the beginning of the next school year. 

Many schools already have bans in place, naturally, but a universal disallowance would affect every public school in the province. 

Cellphones were once banned in Toronto District School Board schools, but the board reversed it to allow teachers to decide on an individual basis. 

Don't worry, high-schoolers. If this old dinosaur could get through high school without a phone, you can too. 

Lead photo by

wcn247

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canadian travellers rush to change planes after Boeing 737 Max 8 crash

Ontario to ban cellphones from classrooms

TTC accused of profiling with passenger information cards

Pigeon spotted wearing meat cape in downtown Toronto

Scorpion stings passenger on Toronto to Calgary flight

Toronto was just ranked the best city in Canada for public transit

Temperatures in Toronto could reach double digits this week

5 underground dreams Toronto never realized