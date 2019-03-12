Ontario to ban cellphones from classrooms

Less Fortnite, more fractions.

That's the goal of a new provincial proposal that would ban cellphones in classrooms.

According to the Canadian Press, Ontario is going to announce sometime this week that cellphones will be banned in classrooms during instructional time starting from the beginning of the next school year.

Many schools already have bans in place, naturally, but a universal disallowance would affect every public school in the province.

Cellphones were once banned in Toronto District School Board schools, but the board reversed it to allow teachers to decide on an individual basis.

Don't worry, high-schoolers. If this old dinosaur could get through high school without a phone, you can too.