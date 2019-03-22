City
mississauga

Mississauga plans to ask Ontario for independence

Mississauga is fighting for independence, and it wants to take that fight to the province. 

Earlier this week, Mississauga's city council voted to ask the province for its independence in Peel Region, where it's "tethered" to other cities, including Brampton and Caledon.

As a regional municipality, Peel acts as a single unit in some ways. Mississauga, however, is arguing that this structure no longer suits the region, due to each city's incredible growth since formation. 

Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who is on the side of independence, points out that more people are commuting in to the city for work than out of it, and that millions of dollars are being spent by Mississauga to fund other cities. 

She believes Mississauga should not be paying the bill for infrastructure, growth or services of Brampton and Caledon.

The desire for independence is not a new one, as former mayor Hazel McCallion argued for it since the Region of Peel's creation in 1974.

But, with the passing of the legislation "in principle" in the Mississauga city hall chambers, the plans are at least moving forward in some aspect.

Other paths were considered when looking at the region. City staff recommended a few options, including independence, a reforming of the regional government, or an amalgamation of the three cities. Ultimately, Mississauga's city council opted to pursue separation from the region, and a single-tier municipality status.

Various administrative decisions need to be made and passed, and then Mississauga will approach the province for a regional review. 

