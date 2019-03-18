City
Fire at Toronto Pearson Airport sends passengers scrambling

Travellers were left scrambling after a fire at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Smoke could be seen filling the halls of terminal one on Sunday night, forcing hundreds of people to be evacuated. All flights to the U.S. were cancelled, and several international flights were delayed until Monday.

It's unclear exactly how the fire started, though it broke out at around 6:30 p.m. and was quickly extinguished.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported, though paramedics treated a few people for "smoke-related injuries," and one person was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The airline tweeted just after 3 a.m. that terminals one and three were back to regular operations, and flights to the U.S. were expected to resume Monday morning.

Airport authorities said they're expecting a busy Monday as they try to clear a backlog of flights.

