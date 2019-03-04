City
fire toronto

Massive fire shuts down major Toronto intersection

A massive fire has shut down Bathurst between Richmond and Queen Streets this morning.

According to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, one of two people taken to hospital this morning has died from their injuries.

Toronto firefighters responded to reports of a basement fire at a residential building at 160 Bathurst St. around 5:30 a.m.

What was initially thought to be a three-alarm fire has escalated to a five-alarm fire, affecting neighbouring buildings housing businesses like Corrado's Barber Shop and Football Factory

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters on the scene this morning that fire personnel were "having a really difficult time" keeping the blaze from nearby buildings.

According to Toronto Fire, the fire has spread to the roofs of neighbouring buildings.

Heavy smoke from the two-storey building is now affecting nearby buildings, and a TTC bus has been brought to the area as a makeshift shelter for residents. 

The City has also shut down hydro to some parts of the area due to potential power outages in the vicinity.

Pegg has urged people to stay away from the area today. "If you don't need to be in this area, please don't. If you live in the area, please keep your doors and windows closed." 

Chief Matthew Pegg

