Massive fire shuts down major Toronto intersection

A massive fire has shut down Bathurst between Richmond and Queen Streets this morning.

According to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, one of two people taken to hospital this morning has died from their injuries.

#BREAKING: One person pulled from a fire at Bathurst and Richmond streets this morning has died, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says. — CP24 (@CP24) March 4, 2019

Toronto firefighters responded to reports of a basement fire at a residential building at 160 Bathurst St. around 5:30 a.m.

Fire on Bathurst and Richmond in Toronto pic.twitter.com/VkYXeGzbQQ — Rob Williams (@me_rob) March 4, 2019

What was initially thought to be a three-alarm fire has escalated to a five-alarm fire, affecting neighbouring buildings housing businesses like Corrado's Barber Shop and Football Factory

A 4-alarm fire at Bathurst and Richmond has put two people in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. The basement fire began around 5:30. Fire teams are rotating in the cold. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/GwvjkAN6y5 — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) March 4, 2019

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters on the scene this morning that fire personnel were "having a really difficult time" keeping the blaze from nearby buildings.

These guys are g-damn hero’s! Massive fire next door and they climbed on the roof, which has to be hot as heck and are now chainsawing to get the hoses in. I can only hope everyone got out okay. #torontofirefighters #toronto pic.twitter.com/7pNEcEqS6J — Alexis Sciuk (@AlexandraSciuk) March 4, 2019

According to Toronto Fire, the fire has spread to the roofs of neighbouring buildings.

Anyone in need of warm, safe and dry shelter as a result of the ongoing 5th alarm fire, there is an @TTChelps transit bus for shelter at Bathurst and Richmond @Toronto_Fire @TorontoMedics @TPSOperations — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) March 4, 2019

Heavy smoke from the two-storey building is now affecting nearby buildings, and a TTC bus has been brought to the area as a makeshift shelter for residents.

The City has also shut down hydro to some parts of the area due to potential power outages in the vicinity.

@Toronto_Fire crews have located and removed two patients from the building. Now in the care of @TorontoMedics in critical condition. Fire has been upgraded to 4th alarm due to exposure risks. Operations ongoing. Richmond and Bathurst closed to traffic @TPSOperations pic.twitter.com/ZNDfqbA4Ly — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) March 4, 2019

Pegg has urged people to stay away from the area today. "If you don't need to be in this area, please don't. If you live in the area, please keep your doors and windows closed."