Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend

It's just about time to spring forward, Toronto, and into a brighter, warmer, more patio-friendly world.

All you need to do is sacrifice an hour of sleep to get there.

Daylight saving time starts again this Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m., so remember to set your clocks forward on Saturday night if you need to wake up early.

Sure, your phone will switch over automatically if you're connected to a wireless network, but the alarm clock beside your bed will not. Monday mornings are hard enough without waking up at the wrong time, even if you're not the only one.

Unlike the end of daylight saving time each autumn, you won't get to enjoy an extra hour before all the bars are forced to stop serving liquor this weekend. You will, however, get a full extra hour of sunlight each day until November 3.

Love it or think it should be abolished completely, DST is something we have to deal with here in (most of) Canada.

Hey, it beats walking home from work in the dark for another month.