anti racism rally toronto

Anti-Islam rally met with massive counter-protest in Toronto

Tensions were high in downtown Toronto yesterday after supporters of a far-right, anti-Islam group were outnumbered at their own rally by counter-protestors. 

Around 30 members of the nationalist group Pegida gathered at Dundas and University yesterday afternoon for a planned demonstration. 

In response, they were met by around 250 counter-protesters who had arranged their own Toronto Against Facism Rally.

Toronto Police were out in a show of full force for the event.

Scores of riot officers were on the scene, arriving in surveillance vans, Toronto Police buses, and horses. They put up barricades between both groups as tensions escalated. 

Mayor John Tory assured his followers on Twitter yesterday morning that he and Chief Mark Saunders had already discussed plans for securing the area. He condemned the white supremacist group in his tweet, saying "There is no place for them in our Toronto." 

Several violent altercations broke out between groups, resulting in police intervention. According to Toronto Police, no arrests were made yesterday.

Near the end of the rally, counter-protesters attempted to block the anti-Muslim protest from marching up the street by locking arms and sitting down on University Ave. 

Unable to move forward, members of Pegida were eventually escorted by police into St. Patrick station.

Ali Javeed

