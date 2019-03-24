Anti-Islam rally met with massive counter-protest in Toronto

Tensions were high in downtown Toronto yesterday after supporters of a far-right, anti-Islam group were outnumbered at their own rally by counter-protestors.

Around 30 members of the nationalist group Pegida gathered at Dundas and University yesterday afternoon for a planned demonstration.

3:41pm. Antifa + Allies, lock arms preparing for police to push through, but spirits never dwindle. There is power and solidarity in numbers. #topoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/WYZjOlNp5z — du(ali)ty (@alijaveed_) March 23, 2019

In response, they were met by around 250 counter-protesters who had arranged their own Toronto Against Facism Rally.

Toronto Police were out in a show of full force for the event.

Toronto Police brought riot officers, horses, surveillance vans, a bus (?), the emergency logistics unit, public safety unit, and of course non-uniform officers to take video.

This is the most I've seen. #topoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/m5wA6E5lVP — du(ali)ty (@alijaveed_) March 23, 2019

Scores of riot officers were on the scene, arriving in surveillance vans, Toronto Police buses, and horses. They put up barricades between both groups as tensions escalated.

I strongly condemn the ideology & tactics of white supremacists planning to demonstrate & disrupt today in our city. There is no place for them in our Toronto. I’ve spoken to Chief @marksaunderstps. He assures me police are aware of event & plans are in place to deal with it. — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 23, 2019

Mayor John Tory assured his followers on Twitter yesterday morning that he and Chief Mark Saunders had already discussed plans for securing the area. He condemned the white supremacist group in his tweet, saying "There is no place for them in our Toronto."

Several violent altercations broke out between groups, resulting in police intervention. According to Toronto Police, no arrests were made yesterday.

2:40pm. PEGIDA prepares to march. With the sheer numbers of Antifa + Allies, they stop the march by sitting and chanting. pic.twitter.com/Wx8HJjS2Xn — du(ali)ty (@alijaveed_) March 23, 2019

Near the end of the rally, counter-protesters attempted to block the anti-Muslim protest from marching up the street by locking arms and sitting down on University Ave.

4:55pm. The last of PEGIDA are escorted into the subway. The station entrances are temporarily cordoned off. #topoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/muYrZ1Fh6b — du(ali)ty (@alijaveed_) March 23, 2019

Unable to move forward, members of Pegida were eventually escorted by police into St. Patrick station.