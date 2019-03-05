Animal activists dragged out of Trudeau event in Toronto

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Toronto for a climate action rally last night, but heckling animal activists were the ones who stole the show at the Danforth Music Hall.

The beleagured PM can't seem to catch a break: just hours after MP Jane Philpott announced her resignation from his cabinet earlier that day, Trudeau took to the stage to talk climate change.

As he addressed the crowd, members of the activist group Direct Action Everywhere Toronto interrupted the PM several times, before being dragged away by security.

One person who disrupted his speech was animal activist Jenny McQueen, who was holding a sign that said #PigTrial2, a hashtag meant to address the negative impacts of animal agriculture.

At one point, there was an altercation in the crowd right near Trudeau's podium, to which the PM responded, "Oh boy, oh boy," before continuing onward with his speech.