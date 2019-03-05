City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
justin trudeau toronto

Animal activists dragged out of Trudeau event in Toronto

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Toronto for a climate action rally last night, but heckling animal activists were the ones who stole the show at the Danforth Music Hall. 

The beleagured PM can't seem to catch a break: just hours after MP Jane Philpott announced her resignation from his cabinet earlier that day, Trudeau took to the stage to talk climate change. 

As he addressed the crowd, members of the activist group Direct Action Everywhere Toronto interrupted the PM several times, before being dragged away by security. 

One person who disrupted his speech was animal activist Jenny McQueen, who was holding a sign that said #PigTrial2, a hashtag meant to address the negative impacts of animal agriculture. 

At one point, there was an altercation in the crowd right near Trudeau's podium, to which the PM responded, "Oh boy, oh boy," before continuing onward with his speech. 

Lead photo by

Jenny Henry

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Animal activists dragged out of Trudeau event in Toronto

Toronto is getting rid of most of its old streetcars this year

Toronto in a deep freeze as extreme cold weather alert continues

Toronto devastated after fire destroys 60 year old barber shop

Ontario SPCA says it will no longer enforce animal cruelty laws

New smaller Toronto city council costing more than the previous one

Massive fire shuts down major Toronto intersection

Toronto temperatures about to plummet to way colder than normal levels