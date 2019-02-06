There's a subway closure on Line 1 in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another subway closure. This time there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Lawrence stations on February 9 and 10 to accommodate work by Metrolinx on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project.

Line 1: There will be no service between Lawrence & St Clair this weekend due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Shuttle buses will run. #TTC pic.twitter.com/NMoAtpdmX2 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) February 6, 2019

Expect shuttle buses to be in operation for the duration of the subway closure.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations on February 23 and 24 due to installation of the new ATC signalling system.