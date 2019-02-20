Toronto airport now has dogs for you to pet before flights

Flying sucks. There's no way around it. But, everything is better when dogs are around—even waiting in line to check your bags while 100 people with 100 kids each scream songs about sharks in front of you. Doo doo, doo doo, doo NOPE.

Pearson International Airport in Toronto understands how downright infuriating the process of travelling can be. With over 47 million passengers served in 2017 alone, it's the second-busiest international airport in North America and the largest in Canada by far.

Needless to say, the airport deals with a lot of ticked-off and anxious people. Could stocking passenger terminals with trained therapy doggos help everyone chill out a bit? Yes. Of course.

In that vein, Pearson has partnered with the St. John Ambulance (SJA) Therapy Dog Program to "bring the friendly faces of 15 therapy dog teams to YYZ."

The dogs and their owners have joined the airport's Welcome Team Volunteer Program, which just turned five years old and boasts more than 300 helpers, already roaming through Terminals 1 and 3.

"Along with their handlers wearing the distinctive blue Toronto Pearson Welcome Team vests or jackets, SJA therapy dogs Bella, Cheyenne, Daisey, Ghost, Hunter, Kahlua, Luna, Pumpkin, Ringo Starr, Shep, Snickers, Sofia, and Zorie will roam Terminals 1 and 3 on a flexible, weekly rotation," the airport says.

Welcome to the team! We are partnering with the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program @toronto_T_Dogs to bring the friendly faces of 15 therapy dog teams to YYZ. #therapydogs #dogswithjobs pic.twitter.com/XmrPPhnVHn — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 20, 2019

Passengers will be able to spot the pooches by their official red and white SJA Therapy Dog bandanas, and are welcome to approach and pet the animals.

"At Toronto Pearson, passengers are our passion, and critical to that mission is ensuring all passengers feel relaxed and comfortable while travelling through our airport," said Pearson VP Scott Collier in a press release announcing the program.

"We know that travelling can be stressful, and a friendly visit with a therapy dog can make all the difference in the world to anxious travellers," he continued. "Seeing people smile when they meet and experience the unconditional love of a therapy dog in our terminals is both comforting and rewarding."

Bless you, Pearson International Airport and St. John Ambulance. I'll never be late for a flight again.