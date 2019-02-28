Someone just replaced the TTC subway posters with something more appropriate

There's no doubt that the TTC's Sketching the Line poster series is one of the better things about Toronto's transit system.

Seeing posters while you're on the TTC about riding the TTC, supposedly also drawn while riding a bus or subway on the TTC, is a way more existential experience than a mattress ad could ever offer.

But recently, an artist took it upon themselves to share their totally unauthorized take of the TTC experience, and it's been sparking considerable joy among the subway-riding citizenry for its candidness.

Yesterday, illustrator Joren Cull printed out a parody version of Sketching the Line and taped it over another poster on a northbound train.

The drawing, which is brought to you by 'Fartison' instead of 'Pattison', shows a driver giving a middle finger while driving a "Not In Service" bus, passing by a bunch of people waiting in the snow.

The TTC definitely did not give this poster the go-ahead, and while the majority of us (if any) have definitely never had the finger thrown at us by a TTC professional, the poster still hits home.

It doesn't look like the TTC is accepting Sketching the Line applications for 2019 (not yet, anyway), so this is probably some of the freshest subway content we'll see for a while.