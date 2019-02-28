Snow and signal delays cause dangerous overcrowding on the TTC

Yesterday was a doozy of a snowstorm, basically all day. As a result, navigating from one place to another was often near impossible, and a nightmare at best.

However, as is often true with transit in Toronto, the problems from yesterday are spilling over to today.

Haven't taken the @TTChelps in a while. Going to be late for a meeting because subway is barely moving due to signal issues and "heavy train traffic". How is this system so frequently unreliable? — Melisse Willems (@melissewillems) February 28, 2019

Weather-related problems, like ice and snow build-up, are causing headaches on the TTC this morning.

Furthermore, the all-too-common "signal problems" are backing up the system, too.

Heck of a signal problem on TTC’s Line 1 this morning. Literally a standstill on the stairs at St. George. What’s the plan here, @cityoftoronto & @fordnation? Our population’s doubling in the next decade. We need to be building more infrastructure now. #ttc #toronto #transit pic.twitter.com/PLlLyIT8ar — Elizabeth Monier-Williams (@analyticeye) February 28, 2019

There were serious delays southbound at Eglinton station, between Kennedy and Woodbine, and between Dufferin and Keele.

Platform packed at St Clair West stn. First train does little to alleviate. #ttc pic.twitter.com/Jl5ypQGJ9Q — Amy Cooney (@MyAdeline) February 28, 2019

There were even warnings of delay between Finch and Bloor-Yonge, which is a good chunk of the line.

How does this keep happening at https://t.co/WRbIginm3x station? It should not take 15mins to walk up the stairs from one platform to another @JohnTory @TTChelps This isn’t safe, and it need to change! #fedup pic.twitter.com/3fC08Y20mG — Marta (@martajkn) February 28, 2019

Cue the overcrowding, angry customers, calls for refunds, and the other daily problems with the TTC.

The transit service is always warning of delays, and the importance of preparing ahead. But, that doesn't relieve some of the pressure, especially the literal pressure of people on the subway platforms.