ttc delay

Snow and signal delays cause dangerous overcrowding on the TTC

Yesterday was a doozy of a snowstorm, basically all day. As a result, navigating from one place to another was often near impossible, and a nightmare at best. 

However, as is often true with transit in Toronto, the problems from yesterday are spilling over to today. 

Weather-related problems, like ice and snow build-up, are causing headaches on the TTC this morning. 

Furthermore, the all-too-common "signal problems" are backing up the system, too. 

There were serious delays southbound at Eglinton station, between Kennedy and Woodbine, and between Dufferin and Keele.

There were even warnings of delay between Finch and Bloor-Yonge, which is a good chunk of the line. 

Cue the overcrowding, angry customers, calls for refunds, and the other daily problems with the TTC. 

The transit service is always warning of delays, and the importance of preparing ahead. But, that doesn't relieve some of the pressure, especially the literal pressure of people on the subway platforms. 

