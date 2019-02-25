Someone tried to scale the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Today in cautionary tales from the 6ix, a 31-year-old man is facing mischief charges after allegedly shimmying up a 21-metre-tall sculpture outside Toronto's Scotabank Arena and getting stuck there.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as a severe windstorm was bearing down on Southern Ontario.

Someone climbed up the front of Scotiabank Arena tonight in #Toronto https://t.co/E0gXDR2hoy pic.twitter.com/RDMFnytqRM — blogTO (@blogTO) February 25, 2019

Environment Canada was calling for gusts of up to 110 km/h in Toronto at the time, but weather didn't seem to phase the unidentified climber... until he was some three stories in the air.

"He climbed up on top of it and was not able to make his way back down," said Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook to The Star on Sunday. "He was up there for approximately an hour."

What type of foolishness, LMAO pic.twitter.com/zdX9TSYMQI — M 🐻 (@MINAHATESYOU) February 24, 2019

Fortunately, firefighters were able to rescue the man with an aerial bucket.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance to be checked over, and then to a police station where he was charged with mischief interfering with property.

Thought this intense emergency response outside Scotiabank Arena was because of wind. Nope, somebody climbed something. pic.twitter.com/lD9vb6mdmp — Austin M. Davis (@amdyqr) February 24, 2019

The man was released on Sunday evening under the condition that he promise to appear in court at a later date. He does not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.

Still, the rescue scene was scary for onlookers who noticed an onslaught of emergency response vehicles in the area but didn't know why.

The scene outside Scotiabank Arena right now. Police say a man climbed to the top of these metal structures. Fire crews used a crane to get him down, he was handcuffed & put in an ambulance. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/IzTjdCZ0q3 — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) February 24, 2019

Things were also tense inside the Scotiabank Arena, where the Toronto Raptors were playing a game against the Orlando Magic.

Basketball fans tried to see what was happening from the windows of the venue, but couldn't get too close thanks to security.

A blogTO reader captured yesterday's dramatic rescue of a man who climbed up the @ScotiabankArena in #Toronto pic.twitter.com/f6LurMgxMD — blogTO (@blogTO) February 25, 2019

It is not clear why the man decided to scale the structure in front of the stadium during a wind storm, but his actions were clearly unadvisable.

The man was placed in handcuffs upon landing safe on the ground and left the scene in a cloud of shame.