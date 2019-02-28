City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto police

People are furious after big raise announced for Toronto police

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A contract proposal introduced by the city this week shows a planned salary increase to Toronto police officers. 

The raises would amount to 11.1 per cent over the next five years, surely making for a positive day to many of Toronto's finest. 

However, the salary increases are being met with scrutiny, as the proposed salary changes for many of the City's other staff pale in comparison. 

Many were quick to note that other unionized workers on the City's budget do not receive the same massive funding as the police, including substantive new raises, like paramedics, youth services workers, and public health employees. 

Many services are also affected by lack of funding, like youth care, health care, transit, parks, infrastructure, and much, much more. 

City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam has been one of the loudest voices, expressing concern over raising a police budget when many other vital services are being ignored. 

"To be absolutely clear, I want to see city wages adjusted yearly to reflect cost of living, but it should be for everyone, not just the police. I'll be moving a motion at City Council to explore similar wage increases for all other city staff. It's only fair," she wrote on Twitter. 

Some residents are even calling for a raise in property taxes to help give the same salary increases to other parts of the City's budget—something that is a hot debate in almost every political jurisdiction in the country. 

Others pointed out that an 11.1 per cent increase amounts to only very slightly above a standard 2 per cent per year increase that is considered on par with the rate of inflation. 

Currently, the police budget is the largest line item on the City's roster, coming in at a whopping $1.026 billion as of the most recent increase in January. 

Lead photo by

Joseph Morris

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People are furious after big raise announced for Toronto police

Snow and signal delays cause dangerous overcrowding on the TTC

Someone just replaced the TTC subway posters with something more appropriate

A bunch of TTC employees have tested positive for drug use

Dufferin Mall's famous parking lot snow mountain is back

Anti-vaccine billboards are popping up in Toronto

Miserable weather in Toronto makes for messy commute on the TTC

There's a snowfall warning in effect for Toronto today