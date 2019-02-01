City
Staff
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
scarborough line

Line 3 is finally back in service in Scarborough

City
Staff
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Scarborough RT, also known as Line 3, has been out of service since Monday morning (with a brief stint of service Tuesday evening) due to the extreme cold temperatures and ridiculous amounts of snow being dumped on the city. 

But now, it's back in service. However, as always, that service is delayed and terrible. 

Not even a full hour after service resumed this morning, the line was backed up and delayed due to a technical problem at Kennedy station.  

Service problems are persisting elsewhere on Toronto's various transit systems as well. 

The UP Express is running at 30 minute intervals, instead of the typical 15. 

Also, streetcars on the 501 Queen route have been mostly replaced with buses. 

Just another day trying to commute through Toronto, it looks like. 

Lead photo by

Edward Brain

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Line 3 is finally back in service in Scarborough

Toronto socialist group trying to get TTC bus more frequent service

Toronto businesses are reducing packaging to go waste free

SickKids unveils dazzling design for new patient support centre in Toronto

Toronto's most popular bike lanes were finally just made permanent

Frozen commuters are raging out over transit delays in Toronto

Toronto temperatures expected to climb by 40 C next week

It's going to feel like -36 C in Toronto today