Line 3 is finally back in service in Scarborough

The Scarborough RT, also known as Line 3, has been out of service since Monday morning (with a brief stint of service Tuesday evening) due to the extreme cold temperatures and ridiculous amounts of snow being dumped on the city.

But now, it's back in service. However, as always, that service is delayed and terrible.

Not even a full hour after service resumed this morning, the line was backed up and delayed due to a technical problem at Kennedy station.

Service problems are persisting elsewhere on Toronto's various transit systems as well.

The UP Express is running at 30 minute intervals, instead of the typical 15.

Also, streetcars on the 501 Queen route have been mostly replaced with buses.

Just another day trying to commute through Toronto, it looks like.