Thief caught on camera filling entire bag with liquor at Toronto LCBO

LCBO thefts are already out of control, but a recent act of robbery caught on camera shows just how brazen thieves are getting.

A video that's been circulating since Friday evening shows somebody stealing an entire luggage bag's-worth of alcohol on Friday evening.

A thief, dressed in all black, was recorded blatantly putting bottle after bottle into a big bag on wheels.

They made no attempt to conceal the theft, despite the fact that they were being recorded by a couple of bystanders.

Not all LCBOs have security. The store I work at probably has the same policy as the LCBO. Watch. But don’t actively try and stop them. That’s not our job. People have been pepper sprayed, stabbed, etc. It’s safer to let them leave and report it to the police after — Afterak (@Afterak96) February 23, 2019

At the end of the video, the robber wheels the bag past a shocked employee and out the front door. As per the LCBO's 'hands-off' theft policy, staff did not try to intervene.

Ok #Toronto let's find this guy just like we did with the #chairgirl ! — Jennifer 🇨🇦🇨🇷 (@jensinccr) February 24, 2019

No arrests have been announced by Toronto Police in connection to the robbery.

The LCBO has been in the spotlight for the past month since a Toronto Star report revealed the "epidemic" of thefts, numbering in the thousands, at crown corporation liquor stores across the city.

According to a police data, LCBO thefts now account for almost half of all shoplifting incidents in Toronto's most frequently hit retail outlets.

Apparently it's so easy to rob LCBOs, you can make a whole career out of it: just earlier this month, two men were arrested in connection to $90,000-worth of alcohol thefts, in over 50 separate robberies.

Looks like we need to go back to those retro days where liquor was not on display . You selected what you want and someone would bring it from the back. — Walter Ungureanu (@Jovialtraveller) February 23, 2019

The LCBO has announced that it will be increasing the number of security guards at certain stores and upping the spending on CCTV technology, but some are proposing that the best way might be to sell booze like the old days—behind locked displays.