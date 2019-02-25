City
Thief caught on camera filling entire bag with liquor at Toronto LCBO

LCBO thefts are already out of control, but a recent act of robbery caught on camera shows just how brazen thieves are getting.

A video that's been circulating since Friday evening shows somebody stealing an entire luggage bag's-worth of alcohol on Friday evening. 

A thief, dressed in all black, was recorded blatantly putting bottle after bottle into a big bag on wheels.

They made no attempt to conceal the theft, despite the fact that they were being recorded by a couple of bystanders. 

At the end of the video, the robber wheels the bag past a shocked employee and out the front door. As per the LCBO's 'hands-off' theft policy, staff did not try to intervene.

No arrests have been announced by Toronto Police in connection to the robbery. 

The LCBO has been in the spotlight for the past month since a Toronto Star report revealed the "epidemic" of thefts, numbering in the thousands, at crown corporation liquor stores across the city. 

According to a police data, LCBO thefts now account for almost half of all shoplifting incidents in Toronto's most frequently hit retail outlets. 

Apparently it's so easy to rob LCBOs, you can make a whole career out of it: just earlier this month, two men were arrested in connection to $90,000-worth of alcohol thefts, in over 50 separate robberies. 

The LCBO has announced that it will be increasing the number of security guards at certain stores and upping the spending on CCTV technology, but some are proposing that the best way might be to sell booze like the old days—behind locked displays.

