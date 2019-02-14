City
Tanya Mok
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
go bus toronto

GO Transit releases hilarious video for Toronto auto show appearance

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The GO Bus is making its debut at the Canadian International Autoshow this year, and to get us super pumped, GO Transit just released a video that's surprisingly hilarious.

Perfectly capturing the unnecessary dramatics of most car commercials (here's looking at you Lexus), GO delivers a 55-second-long ad sarcastically called "The Bus. From GO. The GO Bus."

A lightning bolt behind the CN Tower, dilated pupils, and slow-mo raindrops are all epic, but the funniest part of this video is definitely the skewed comparison between a GO bus and self-driving cars. 

Plus, the mere fact that the ad encourages riders to rest your head and "browse memes of cats" should shoot this commercial to the top of the list for potential Clio award-winners this year. 

Lead photo by

GO Transit

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

GO Transit releases hilarious video for Toronto auto show appearance

Chair girl is Toronto's new favourite meme

What's open and closed Family Day 2019 in Toronto

Toronto hates how expensive it is to repair the Gardiner Expressway

Plane gets stuck in snow at Toronto airport

New maps on TTC subways show the entire streetcar network

Students angry that University of Toronto didn't call a snow day

Toronto chair thrower Marcella Zoia released on bail