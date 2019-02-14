GO Transit releases hilarious video for Toronto auto show appearance

The GO Bus is making its debut at the Canadian International Autoshow this year, and to get us super pumped, GO Transit just released a video that's surprisingly hilarious.

Perfectly capturing the unnecessary dramatics of most car commercials (here's looking at you Lexus), GO delivers a 55-second-long ad sarcastically called "The Bus. From GO. The GO Bus."

A lightning bolt behind the CN Tower, dilated pupils, and slow-mo raindrops are all epic, but the funniest part of this video is definitely the skewed comparison between a GO bus and self-driving cars.

Plus, the mere fact that the ad encourages riders to rest your head and "browse memes of cats" should shoot this commercial to the top of the list for potential Clio award-winners this year.