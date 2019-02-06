City
fire spadina toronto

Massive fire breaks out in Toronto's Chinatown

Toronto fire officials are asking citizens to stay away from the Spadina and Dundas area this afternoon as some 65 emergency responders battle a 4-alarm blaze.

Crews were called to the two-storey commercial building at 300 Spadina Avenue, directly north of the popular King's Noodle House restaurant, around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

Flames were said to be leaping from the building when firefighters arrived and heavy smoke continues to billow out from the structure's roof and windows.

Poor winter weather conditions are once again making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the stubborn blaze, the cause of which has yet to be identified, and crews are expected to remain on scene for some time.

The busy intersection of Dundas and Spadina is closed in all four directions to accommodate the firefighting and investigation.

Pegg said in a news briefing around noon on Wednesday that it was too early to say where in the building the fire had broken out, but video footage shared by the fire department suggests that souvenir store U & Me Fashion Inc. has taken the brunt of the damage so far.

As of the latest update, one firefighter has been injured but no other injuries have yet been reported. 

Lead photo by

Culture of Cities

