Massive fire breaks out in Toronto's Chinatown

Toronto fire officials are asking citizens to stay away from the Spadina and Dundas area this afternoon as some 65 emergency responders battle a 4-alarm blaze.

Spadina Avenue - 4 Alarm Fire at commercial building, 1 Firefighter injured, no other injuries reported, 17 trucks and 65 #TorontoFire Fighters on scene pic.twitter.com/CB8YnZCsCk — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 6, 2019

Crews were called to the two-storey commercial building at 300 Spadina Avenue, directly north of the popular King's Noodle House restaurant, around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

Flames were said to be leaping from the building when firefighters arrived and heavy smoke continues to billow out from the structure's roof and windows.

@Toronto_Fire crews operating at a 3rd alarm on Spadina. No reported injuries. Fire attack operations ongoing. pic.twitter.com/sEBcH5j7sS — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) February 6, 2019

Poor winter weather conditions are once again making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the stubborn blaze, the cause of which has yet to be identified, and crews are expected to remain on scene for some time.

Store on fire at Chinatown. Spadina and Dundas #CP24 over 12 fire trucks pic.twitter.com/NqY0A8n9J6 — michael (@micjaijai) February 6, 2019

The busy intersection of Dundas and Spadina is closed in all four directions to accommodate the firefighting and investigation.

Fire crews currently at Dundas and Spadina trying to put out a fire in the #IceStorm. Area is pretty much shut down. #SnowMageddon2019 is here, #Toronto! Be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/Z5cqxrOQzM — Michelle da Silva (@michdas) February 6, 2019

Pegg said in a news briefing around noon on Wednesday that it was too early to say where in the building the fire had broken out, but video footage shared by the fire department suggests that souvenir store U & Me Fashion Inc. has taken the brunt of the damage so far.

Chief Pegg provides an update on the fire at 300 Spadina Avenue. #TorontoFire https://t.co/RnX5TfjBIj — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 6, 2019

As of the latest update, one firefighter has been injured but no other injuries have yet been reported.