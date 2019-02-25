City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
collision toronto

Car destroys Toronto restaurant after smashing into front window

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

King Street has reopened to drivers after an incident this morning that involved a car smashing into the storefront of Sizzler Kabab. 

A car collided into the halal retaurant at the corner of King and Tecumseth before 6:30 a.m., completely destroying the window and the kitchen area at the front of the store. 

According to Toronto Police, the collision involved two vehicles, with non-life threatening injuries sustained. 

The road was closed from Bathurst until Tecumseth for most of the morning, re-opening around 11 a.m. A black car was towed from the scene shortly after.

Lead photo by

James Aita

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Massive wind storm creates wild-looking ice shoves around Ontario

70-vehicle pileup shuts down major highway north of Toronto

Car destroys Toronto restaurant after smashing into front window

Toronto will receive up to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday

Spring weather expected in Toronto earlier than usual this year

Thief caught on camera filling entire bag with liquor at Toronto LCBO

Someone tried to scale the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as fierce winds ravage city