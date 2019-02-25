Car destroys Toronto restaurant after smashing into front window
King Street has reopened to drivers after an incident this morning that involved a car smashing into the storefront of Sizzler Kabab.
A car collided into the halal retaurant at the corner of King and Tecumseth before 6:30 a.m., completely destroying the window and the kitchen area at the front of the store.
.@CP24 @City_tv scene outside Sizzler Kebab at King St West and Tecumseth this morning. Who is driving that fast on king at 9am? #toronto #torontonews #MADD #kingwest #6ix pic.twitter.com/IUCMi065Ia— James Aita (@jaita) February 25, 2019
According to Toronto Police, the collision involved two vehicles, with non-life threatening injuries sustained.
Collision #GO353248— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 25, 2019
Tecumseth St/King St W
- vehicle into a store front
- two vehicles involved
- non-life threatening injuries
- w/b King St closed from Bathurst
- street car lane remains open
avoid area ^js
The road was closed from Bathurst until Tecumseth for most of the morning, re-opening around 11 a.m. A black car was towed from the scene shortly after.
