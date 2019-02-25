Car destroys Toronto restaurant after smashing into front window

King Street has reopened to drivers after an incident this morning that involved a car smashing into the storefront of Sizzler Kabab.

A car collided into the halal retaurant at the corner of King and Tecumseth before 6:30 a.m., completely destroying the window and the kitchen area at the front of the store.

According to Toronto Police, the collision involved two vehicles, with non-life threatening injuries sustained.

Collision #GO353248

Tecumseth St/King St W

- vehicle into a store front

- two vehicles involved

- non-life threatening injuries

- w/b King St closed from Bathurst

- street car lane remains open

avoid area ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 25, 2019

The road was closed from Bathurst until Tecumseth for most of the morning, re-opening around 11 a.m. A black car was towed from the scene shortly after.