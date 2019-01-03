Union Station is going to be packed at rush hour today

If you can avoid heading to Union Station today, do it.

According to Metrolinx, the area in and around Toronto's main transportation hub is going to be more hectic than usual this afternoon.

Blame the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild, who'll be playing a near sold-out game at the Scotiabank Arena.

The game starts at 2 p.m. and is supposed to end at around 4:30 p.m., meaning attendees will let out right at the height of GO train madness. That means you can expect Union Station's tunnels to be absolutely packed.

To manage the pedestrian traffic, police will be closing Bay Street southbound from Front Street at 4:30 p.m. for about an hour.

"People not requiring GO Transit service are asked to walk on Bay Street rather than go through Union Station," says Nitish Bissonauth, spokesperson for Metrolinx.

"TTC customers can also walk to St. Andrew station and avoid Union Station."

So good luck out there today commuters. An overcrowded Union Station is never fun. But hey, Go Leafs Go.