Unbearably cold winds are about to take Toronto hostage

The people of Toronto are in for one painful weekend, should they choose to go outside, as a so-called "triple winter threat" moves into the region bringing with it not only snow, but strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures.

A special weather statement is currently in effect for much of Southern Ontario, with Environment Canada calling for "wind chill values in the minus 20 to minus 30 range."

The cold air will be joined by wind gusts of up to 50 km/h in the City of Toronto, if meteorologists are correct, and—oh yeah!—we'll be getting snowed on like crazy, too.

A snow storm is expected to hit Saturday morning, bringing with it up to 10 cm of accumulation for neighbourhoods closer to Lake Ontario (25 cm in Hamilton and Niagara.)

This system will taper off late Saturday night, according to Environment Canada, but "very cold wind chills" should persist well into Monday morning.

Those travelling anywhere at all this weekend are advised to be extra careful due to slippery roads and reduced visibility caused by blowing snow. And bundle up, for frig's sake!

Forecasters say it will feel as cold as -22 C tonight and -23 C on Saturday. Sunday night is even worse with an expected wind chill of -27 C.