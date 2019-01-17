City
eglinton crosstown

Toronto neighbourhood successfully prevents seven-month road closure

In the ever-growing battle that is the Toronto public versus construction, the people have finally chalked up a point. 

Residents of Forest Hill successfully managed to prevent a seven-month-long road closure near Bathurst and Eglinton, and they received an apology from Metrolinx to boot. 

The transit agency announced plans last month to close Bathurst one block north of Eglinton to speed up construction of the Forest Hill Station on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. 

Already-disgruntled business owners, many of whom have been struggling to stay open during the already disastrous construction phase, joined forces with residents and local councillors to express their outrage. 

Many pointed out that the closure would only save about three months, per Metrolinx's analysis. To them, the seven-month-long closure of a major road is not worth the time saved. 

"We acknowledge we could have done a better job engaging the community and the councillors," reads a statement from Metrolinx posted to the Crosstown's Twitter page. 

The agency then goes on to promise further collaboration with the community. 

Metrolinx will still hold tonight's town hall meeting for those who wish to offer more thoughts. Will they listen twice in one day? 

