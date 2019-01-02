City
ttc stations nye

Someone spent New Year's Eve visiting all the TTC subway stations

What did you wake up with in the pockets of your coat on New Year's Day? A cringe-inducing ATM receipt? A random clip-in hair extension? Some tiny straws and crumpled napkins? 

I can guarantee it wasn't 75 transfers from 75 different different subway stations, unless you're this guy:

David Burkholder, local public transit enthusiast and federal constituency assistant, spent the last day 2018 riding the red rocket. For fun.

He set out on the daunting task just before 8 a.m. on December 31, writing on Twitter that it had been 12 years since he last got a transfer from every station on the line.

Back then, before the December 2017 opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension, there were only 69 stations, meaning Burkholder had a longer way to go than before.

He was up for it, though, and managed to complete the entire system in just 9.5 hours.

First, he journeyed across the city on Line 2.

Then it was over to Scarborough's Line 3.

The Line 4 Sheppard route didn't take long to finish.

Then, of course, he got transfers from all of the Line 1 stations he had yet to visit.

After a thorough review of almost every station on the line, Burkholder declared that Museum is still the coolest. Because it is.

For his efforts, Burkholder got a massive wad of TTC transfers and a pretty entertaining Twitter thread.

He also finished with plenty of time left to celebrate NYE (and to avoid the inevitable mess of people that would flood the TTC later that night.)

Not a bad way to send out the year, I'd say. Congratulations, Transfer Man!

Lead photo by

David Burkholder

