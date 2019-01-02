Someone spent New Year's Eve visiting all the TTC subway stations

What did you wake up with in the pockets of your coat on New Year's Day? A cringe-inducing ATM receipt? A random clip-in hair extension? Some tiny straws and crumpled napkins?

I can guarantee it wasn't 75 transfers from 75 different different subway stations, unless you're this guy:

David Burkholder, local public transit enthusiast and federal constituency assistant, spent the last day 2018 riding the red rocket. For fun.

He set out on the daunting task just before 8 a.m. on December 31, writing on Twitter that it had been 12 years since he last got a transfer from every station on the line.

12 years ago I went to all 69 @TTChelps stations and got a transfer from each. Today to celebrate day 365 and one year of the York extension on, I'm going to all 75 and getting a transfer! #allthestations pic.twitter.com/rnkKiH74bO — David Burkholder (@DavidBurkholder) December 31, 2018

Back then, before the December 2017 opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension, there were only 69 stations, meaning Burkholder had a longer way to go than before.

69/75 - in 2006 I would have been done... Here I come Spadina Extension!!! pic.twitter.com/Rqqn04mk9w — David Burkholder (@DavidBurkholder) December 31, 2018

He was up for it, though, and managed to complete the entire system in just 9.5 hours.

First, he journeyed across the city on Line 2.

9/75 - High Park, the only station where you can go both up and down from the platform #allthestations pic.twitter.com/oqoBvhxr1a — David Burkholder (@DavidBurkholder) December 31, 2018

Then it was over to Scarborough's Line 3.

The Line 4 Sheppard route didn't take long to finish.

Then, of course, he got transfers from all of the Line 1 stations he had yet to visit.

52/75 - Dundas Station, Fastest transfer yet! pic.twitter.com/zhSBfPJBkl — David Burkholder (@DavidBurkholder) December 31, 2018

After a thorough review of almost every station on the line, Burkholder declared that Museum is still the coolest. Because it is.

60/75 - Museum Station is still the coolest station around pic.twitter.com/Wxzi3BDu9m — David Burkholder (@DavidBurkholder) December 31, 2018

For his efforts, Burkholder got a massive wad of TTC transfers and a pretty entertaining Twitter thread.

He also finished with plenty of time left to celebrate NYE (and to avoid the inevitable mess of people that would flood the TTC later that night.)

Not a bad way to send out the year, I'd say. Congratulations, Transfer Man!