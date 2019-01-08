Parking rates are going up at Green P lots in Toronto

The Toronto Parking Authority is making some changes to the way it rents out spaces, scrapping daily maximums at many downtown locations and jacking up rates by as much as 50 cents per half hour.

But it's not all bad news for Green P parkers—especially those who only use the spots sporadically.

New rates will take effect at hundreds of what TPA calls "uncontrolled facilities" across the city as of January 14. Spots near Adelaide and Spadina, for instance, will rise from $3.00 to $3.50 per half hour, while the lot at 110 Dovercourt will go from $1.25 to $1.50.

Lots in which daily maximums are being removed, however, will actually see half-hourly rates go down in most cases (at least initially).

The lot at Chester and Danforth, for example, will decrease from $2.00 to just $1.50 per half hour next Monday, but drivers will no longer be able to get a flat rate of $10 per day. The city-owned parking corporation says this is meant to "deter all-day parkers" in lots known to have a high occupancy, freeing up more space for short-stay patrons.

At least 25 lots are affected by the removal of daily maximums, including those at Queen and Augusta, Richmond and Walnut, Bloor and Clinton and Yonge and St. Clair.

Most "controlled" facilities (like the parking garages in St. Lawrence Market and Yorkville) will simply see their daily maximum rates go up by $2 or $3 as of February 11.

For those lucky enough to have monthly parking passes, your rates will be going up across the board on February 1. The cost of monthly parking at Yonge-Dundas Square will rise from $400 to $425, for instance, though many lots in the city will only see prices go up by $10 or $15 per month.

You can see the full list of affected Green P parking lots (and some tentative plans for the next price increase) on the parking authority's website now.