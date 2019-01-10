The first TTC subway closure of the year is this weekend

New year, new subway closures. To kick off 2019, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St Clair West and Union stations on January 12 and 13 due to signal upgrades.

Line 1: There will be no service both ways St Clair W to Union this weekend due to ATC installation in the area. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/15Qtv9RvvN — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 10, 2019

As always, shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

It's important to note, Dupont and Museum stations will be closed over the weekend but the rest will remain open for sale of fare and access to surface routes.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.