City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

The first TTC subway closure of the year is this weekend

New year, new subway closures. To kick off 2019, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St Clair West and Union stations on January 12 and 13 due to signal upgrades.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

It's important to note, Dupont and Museum stations will be closed over the weekend but the rest will remain open for sale of fare and access to surface routes.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

sboccia29

