Yonge and Bloor was total chaos because of the TTC

Everyone knows the commute between Bloor station and Eglinton is usually torture—what with signal upgrades and constant delays—but yesterday's shenanigans might have topped it all.

Line 1 seemingly erupted into chaos yesterday after an injury on St. Clair's track, disrupting service between Bloor and Eg completely at the height of rush hour.

TTC ALERT: No service between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations due to injury at track level. Shuttle buses are operating. — CP24 (@CP24) November 30, 2018

Massive crowds formed on the corner of Bloor and Yonge as hundreds of disgruntled passengers waited to hop on a shuttle northbound.

Massive crowds can be seen outside Bloor-Yonge as TTC riders wait for shuttle buses. There is currently no service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton station. https://t.co/o8jhNpbn4e pic.twitter.com/OIu4pszzGq — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) November 30, 2018

According to TTC officials, there were between 85 and 95 shuttle buses running during that time.

Horrible @ttc. There was no train from bloor-eglinton. So I took Spadina line. Now delays from Eglinton west - Sheppard west. Thanks for making me late and my commute 10x longer. — nad (@salsaveggie) November 30, 2018

For anyone who thought they could outsmart the delays: no luck. There seemed to have been major delays on Line 1's west side too, effectively souring everyone's TGIF mood.

Not surprising considering that portion between Finch West and St. George stations is closed. Looks like the TTC doesn't have a shuttle bus operator shortage anymore.