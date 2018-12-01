City
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
ttc toronto

Yonge and Bloor was total chaos because of the TTC

Everyone knows the commute between Bloor station and Eglinton is usually torture—what with signal upgrades and constant delays—but yesterday's shenanigans might have topped it all. 

Line 1 seemingly erupted into chaos yesterday after an injury on St. Clair's track, disrupting service between Bloor and Eg completely at the height of rush hour. 

Massive crowds formed on the corner of Bloor and Yonge as hundreds of disgruntled passengers waited to hop on a shuttle northbound. 

According to TTC officials, there were between 85 and 95 shuttle buses running during that time. 

For anyone who thought they could outsmart the delays: no luck. There seemed to have been major delays on Line 1's west side too, effectively souring everyone's TGIF mood.

Not surprising considering that portion between Finch West and St. George stations is closed. Looks like the TTC doesn't have a shuttle bus operator shortage anymore. 

