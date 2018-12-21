What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2018

What's open on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2018 is vital information to navigate the city when it seems like everything is closed. December 25 is one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a number of exceptions.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2018.
General
Closed
- Government office and banks
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.
Popbox MicroMrkt will be one of the few grocery stores open for business. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
Pacific Mall will be the only mall to visit on Christmas Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Markville
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Dufferin Mall
- Hillcrest Mall
- Promenade
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Vaughan Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
Unlike previous years, the CN Tower will be open on December 25. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Closed
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Canada's Wonderland
- Gardiner Museum
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Toronto Zoo
Open