City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather new years eve

Toronto is in for a wet and messy New Year's Eve

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You might want include an umbrella in tonight's ensemble, if you're heading out for New Year's Eve. That, or get to where you're going early (like, 3 p.m. early) and stay inside until the ball drops.

A significant storm system is rolling into Southern Ontario right now, according to the Weather Network, bringing with it a "messy mix of rain, snow, and wintry precipitation."

Fortunately for your footwear options, Toronto should only see the rain part of that fun weather trio after reaching a high of 4 C on Monday afternoon.

It'll feel like -2 C this evening, if meteorologists are correct, but with an actual temperature of 3 C it won't be cold enough to do anything but rain out there. And rain it will.

Showers are expected to begin around 3 p.m. this afternoon, with the heaviest rains to fall between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. By 1 a.m., however, forecasters are calling only for cloudiness—so getting home from the party might be a bit easier than getting there.

Strong winds are inevitable, but Toronto should be spared the truly nasty storm-like weather headed for everyone between Windsor and Hamilton, where special weather statements are in effect.

Things could change at the drop of a hat, of course, with two competing weather systems moving into the province.

So... if you really want to play it safe, plan for Chinese food and champagne on the couch. Or just go out and buy a cute umbrella. It's NYE. Treat yo'self.

Lead photo by

Paul Flynn

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Iconic Toronto bookstore closing after 35 years for U of T residence

Fines for texting and driving in Ontario are about to skyrocket

Toronto is in for a wet and messy New Year's Eve

Expect road closures on New Year's Eve in Toronto

What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2019

This is what the TTC looked like in the 1960s and '70s

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1880s

5 exciting brands opening stores in Toronto next year