Toronto sets grim record for pedestrian and cyclist deaths in a year

It's getting more and more dangerous to be a pedestrian or cyclist in Toronto, at least statistically.

New data shows that cycling and pedestrian deaths hit an all-time recorded high this year, with 41 pedestrian and five cycling deaths on city roads in 2018.

The previous record was set in 2013 and 2016, with 44. The data dates back to 2007.

As long as we have wide roads designed for max speed, traffic deaths will continue to mount. Sadly, it's not news. What will be newsworthy is when #topoli leaders demonstrate tangible action on better street design. #accountability https://t.co/nRN1JEkyaJ via @torontostar — Sarah Climenhaga (@SarahC_Toronto) December 9, 2018

Part of what makes this increase concerning is the advent of the city's Vision Zero plan, which came into effect two years ago and aims to see zero deaths occurring on the roads through various policy and infrastructure adjustments.

Astonishingly, 19 of the 41 pedestrians deaths this year have occurred in Scarborough, despite the eastern borough containing just 23 per cent of the city’s population and about 26 per cent of its roads. We have a problem. https://t.co/g8XeUbpDWZ — Ben Spurr (@BenSpurr) December 8, 2018

With the Vision Zero plan, the city has reduced speed limits on many problematic streets, and added red-light cameras to some intersections.

@JimDuncan have you seen this biking safety tip Toronto cyclists are using pool noodles to combat dangerous drivers https://t.co/DzTmbiixgL — Tammy Wilt (@Findurrockstar) September 7, 2018

New policies may be needed to further the plan and slow the growing number of traffic deaths, such as bike lanes, or further reducing speed limits.