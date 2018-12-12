Toronto Police arrest man swinging axe in TTC subway station

Commuters in Toronto often have huge headaches during their travels, between late buses, subway closures and streetcar diversions.

But commuters this morning had a very different experience, as they were stuck on a train with a man wielding what's been described by witnesses as a large axe.

Shoutout to the friggin clueless dude just carrying his (large) axe on the TTC this morning. — Garbs (@missgarbs) December 12, 2018

Police were called to Spadina Station this morning where there was reports of a man swinging an axe around both on the subway and in the station.

An arrest was made, but that didn't stop people from being terrorized. TTC service was rerouted, including the subway skipping Spadina Station for a brief time.

Man reportedly swinging an axe at Spadina Station. Police and special constables attending, trains on Lines 1 and 2 not stopping at Spadina. Please use St George as subway transfer points. Use the 511 Bathurst to go north or south until cleared. — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) December 12, 2018

Police initially believed the suspect had a large knife, though witnesses were quick to say it was actually an axe.

It’s a large axe — Brittney Foster (@brittneylfoster) December 12, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the man has been apprehended by police.