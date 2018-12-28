City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
New Years Eve Road Closures Toronto

Expect road closures on New Year's Eve in Toronto

New Year's Eve in Toronto will see a series of downtown road closures and restrictions. These closures will begin at 5 p.m. on December 31 and will remain in effect until 2 a.m. on January 1.

The closures and restrictions are in place to accommodate the New Year's Eve celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square. The closures and restrictions will affect an area that borders Dundas Street West to the north, Yonge Street to the east, University Avenue to the west, and Richmond Street to the south. 

Here are the specific closures and restrictions you'll need to keep in mind if getting around the city by car on Monday:

  • Bay St. from Dundas St. West to Richmond St. West will be restricted to local traffic.
  • Queen St. West from Yonge St. to University Ave. will be fully closed.
  • York St. from Richmond St. West to Queen St. West will be fully closed.
  • Elizabeth St. from Foster Pl. to Hagerman St. will be fully closed.
  • Hagerman St. from Elizabeth St. to Bay St. will be fully closed.
  • Albert St. from James St. to Bay St. will be restricted to local traffic.
  • James St. from Queen St. West to Albert St. will be restricted to local traffic.

