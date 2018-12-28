Expect road closures on New Year's Eve in Toronto

New Year's Eve in Toronto will see a series of downtown road closures and restrictions. These closures will begin at 5 p.m. on December 31 and will remain in effect until 2 a.m. on January 1.



The closures and restrictions are in place to accommodate the New Year's Eve celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square. The closures and restrictions will affect an area that borders Dundas Street West to the north, Yonge Street to the east, University Avenue to the west, and Richmond Street to the south.

Here are the specific closures and restrictions you'll need to keep in mind if getting around the city by car on Monday: