Protesters just blocked a major downtown Toronto intersection

Several dozen protestors with large black banners blocked off a downtown intersection this morning, giving commuters a bit of a headache.

A rally was held by The Collective of Child Welfare Survivors, in response to the provincial government slashing the Ontario Child Advocate's Office.

"Kepp Kids Alive" - protesters at Queen & Bay shutting down the intersection over the province's decision to close the office of the Ontario Child Advocate - traffic backed up for ages including a number of streetcars & buses #onpoli pic.twitter.com/9zH845Nwj5 — Lauren Birch (@laurenjanebirch) December 5, 2018

The department is an independent ombudsman that works to protect children in the welfare system.

Protestors blocked off Queen and Bay streets. Their signs said things like "Keep children alive" and "Keep OCA open."

Blocking Queen and Bay 8:45 am sign says #ourexperienceourway pic.twitter.com/M5FXIAc2zX — Pappi (@Pappi23) December 5, 2018

The protest is one in a a series of many by various groups, including the Ontario Children's Advocacy Coalition and Ryerson University, after it was announced that OCA would be cut.

The cut was made as part of the provincial government's fiscal plan for the next year, which also slashed many other government services.