Pride Toronto in turmoil over decision to include police

Queer activists are livid this morning in the wake of a chaotic Pride Toronto meeting that was effectively shut down as members tried to debate whether or not uniformed police officers should be allowed to participate in this year's parade.

Pride's recent decision to allow police officers, police cruisers and police floats back into the parade after a two-year ban has proven incredibly controversial.

Many present at last night's annual general meeting at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre found it odd that there was no mention of the issue on the agenda. Journalists were also banned from attending for the first time.

.@PrideToronto board refuses to hear members' motions on #nopridepolice since they were not submitted 60 days in advance.



They did not make their policy change on police known publicly until less than those 60 days in advance.



Refused to acknowledge this contradiction. — 🏳️‍🌈Douglas🏳️‍🌈 (@D_M_Gregory) December 5, 2018

Toronto's Pride Parade hasn't had a visible police presence since 2016, when members of Black Lives Matter halted the procession with a list of demands that included banning police floats from future parades.

The relationship between Pride Toronto and Toronto Police Services had been strained for years, and how police handled the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur who targeted gay men in the Church and Wellesley area, further increased tensions between police and the gay community earlier this year.

Disappointed to see @PrideToronto moving ahead with police presence, and for their disrespectful response to #NoPridePolice concerns.



Optimistic we may finally move away from the commercialized event it has become and return to our activist roots. We have so much to fight for. — Dustin Costescu (@BirthControlDoc) December 5, 2018

"The relationship cannot be mended through a parade," said Pride Toronto itself ahead of 2018's celebrations in a statement co-signed by the executive directors of The 519, The Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention, Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention, Toronto People With AIDS Foundation, and Sherbourne Health Centre.

And yet, in October, Pride Toronto executive director, Olivia Nuamah, openly welcomed Toronto Police Services back for 2019.

Members of the non-profit organization want to know why — and say that Nuamah's refusal to discuss the issue at last night's annual general meeting is unacceptable.

Present at the meeting last night were members of a group organized by Queer Ontario with input from Black Lives Matter and other community activists called the No Pride In Policing Coalition.

No Pride in Policing asserts that Pride Toronto's decision to invite police to join 2019's parade is "clearly undemocratic" and that it "threatens to create further tensions in the Queer and Trans communities."

Sorry @PrideToronto , and Political Powers that Be:



Our History,

Our Struggle,

Our Lives,



Are not for your Entertainment,

Nor for Sale,

Nor to be traded for Political Expediency!



Please respect the will of the people!



Shame! #NoPridePolice https://t.co/VLOwvOmP0q — Don Collymore (@stewardinmotion) December 4, 2018

"Of great concern is that this decision was undertaken without transparency or accountability," reads a statement published by the group, which is calling upon Nuamah to step down from her post.

"We of the No Pride in Policing Coalition believe that Pride Toronto, as it currently exists, cannot be trusted as an official voice of LGBTQ people in this city or beyond."

#NoPridePolice outside. Some of the No Pride In Policing Coalition are speaking to press about the issues, including recent police violence & arrests done to two TWOC protesters at the horrendous City Of Toronto FLAG RAISING 2 weeks ago on #TDOR. pic.twitter.com/YNA92vbAN9 — Christin Milloy #NoPridePolice 👩‍💻📣✍🏻🖖🎮 (@chrinfinity) December 5, 2018

The controversy came to a head at last night's meeting in Toronto when general members of Pride tried to raise their concerns.

"The Pride Toronto AGM was adjourned by the chair tonight once it became clear that the majority of members in the room would vote to keep the police as an institutional and official force out of Pride," wrote veteran activist and author Gary Kinsman on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"This was an undemocratic move."

Chair tries to shut down shut down questions, member at the mic asks for more time 'out of respect for the members', reminds the board that @PrideToronto was created for advocacy, asks board not to roll their eyes. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #PrideTO — Christopher Fowler (@christofow) December 5, 2018

Pride, which started as a grassroots political movement, has grown into one of Toronto's most culturally and economically important annual events.

With so much money from government agencies and corporate sponsors in the mix, some are questioning the motives of Pride Toronto's current board of directors—and wondering if it might be smart to scale things back.

We will survive without the dancing TD boys and 750 000 for 20 mins speakers. We can just take the streets. #PrideTO #NoPridePolice https://t.co/7l36HOFEfD — Jacqie (@JacqieJaguar) December 5, 2018

After last might's meeting was abruptly adjourned, a sign up sheet was put out to call for an emergency membership meeting about the police issue, specifically.

With just 10 per cent of the total 255 members required to be on board for the meeting to proceed, it is expected to take place in early 2019.