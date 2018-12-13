Presto is finally releasing its own mobile app

Today in "IT'S ABOUT DAMN TIME!" Presto just finally dropped the beta version of its long-awaited mobile app for both Apple and Android devices.

The move allows TTC riders to (test out what it will be like to) auto-load their cards, check their balances, see their fare payment histories and receive service alerts right in the palms of their hands after years of being forced to either do these things in person, or use the fare payment system's website.

It might not sounds like a huge deal, but the ability to load funds onto one's card via NFC—the technology that powers contactless tap payments such as Interac FLASH debit, Apple Pay and Google Pay—will make life significantly more convenient for everyday riders who constantly need to top up their balances.

PRESTO! We have an app for that. Be one of the first to try out the new beta PRESTO App. Spaces are limited, so sign up today: https://t.co/NvXlt3YPHc pic.twitter.com/8YrV8uhuLr — PRESTO card (@PRESTOcard) December 13, 2018

And it's a good thing, too, with the TTC phasing out its own Metropass at the end of this month (and most other forms of payment by the end of next year).

"With the official beta Presto app you can manage your card anytime, anywhere," reads an announcement on the new standard fare payment system's website. "Loading your Presto card has never been easier."

The site explains that, in addition to a more convenient method of putting money on one's card, the app also sends out low balance and pass expiry notifications, generates email receipts for fare purchases and even lets you manage up to 10 different Presto cards using one account.

Of course, the app is still in beta, which means it may still be "unstable," as Google puts it.

Those testing it out are nonetheless impressed so far, on the whole.

"I've already loaded my first funds on the app. My friend was standing in line waiting to load his card at the machine and I jokingly stood beside him and click, click and bam," joked one tester in a reply to Presto Executive Vice President Annalise Czerny on Twitter. "Loaded my card. I didn't tell him about the app till now haha."

No word yet on when the mobile app will be ready for the public, but interested parties with eligible devices can sign up to test it out for themselves right now.