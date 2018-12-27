Dancing Toronto airport worker goes viral

Working outdoors, in the cold, at a major airport over the holidays doesn't have to suck. In fact, it can be a blast if you're in the right mood.

Toronto Pearson International Airport ramp agent Jahmaul Allen proved this in spades on Sunday while trying to entertain a young passenger from the tarmac.

That passenger was aboard a plane Allen had been flagging for takeoff and, thanks to another flyer's quick-draw cellphone video skills, at least 400,000 people have now gotten a kick out of what's become a viral dance sequence.

Allen, 28, was simply doing his job on December 23—though with his own distinctive flourish.

American Airlines passenger Ekaterina Irko managed to film the ramp agent dance-guiding her plane around the tarmac (while laughing hysterically) and post the footage to Instagram.

The popular local Instagram account 6ixbuzzTV sent Allen soaring into virality (as it's done for many others lately) by reposting the clip on Wednesday.

"Honestly, I just love what I do," said the freshly-famous airport worker to Global on Wednesday night. "I would say I do it every now and then, whenever I feel like the mood to dance and whenever I want to make someone happy on the plane."

To those concerned about him distracting the pilots or otherwise not fulfilling his responsibilities, Allen assures that he takes his job seriously—albeit with a more positive attitude than most.

"The flight has a perfect path," said Allen. "It knows where it's going, it knows where it's going to be parked and it's not being interrupted whatsoever from my dance moves."

With almost five years on the job behind him, it's hard to say how many passengers he's cheered up after long journeys with the simple act of performing his duties with a smile and some bounce in his step.