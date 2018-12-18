CN Tower ranked 3rd most popular travel destination in the world

City
CN tower travel destination

Living in Toronto, it's easy to take that huge, unmissable needle in the sky for granted. Tourists, on the other hand, appreciate the CN Tower so much so that they come here just to check it out.

This, according to Uber (and like, everyone with eyes), is reflected in the vast numbers of people who visit the tower each and every year.

What might come as a surprise is how popular the CN Tower is compared to other global landmarks.

The ride-hailing and food delivery giant just released its own list of "the most popular travel destinations" in 2018 based on customer usage data.

The U.S., Brazil, and India were found to have logged the most kilometres overall, either by car or by JUMP bike and scooter, but a Canadian attraction came in at spot number three for the most visited individual attractions on the planet.

Yes, I'm talking about the aforementioned tower. Here's a full ranking of this year's most popular tourist haunts as analyzed by Uber:

  1. Empire State Building
  2. Freedom Tower
  3. CN Tower
  4. Arc de Triomphe
  5. Eiffel Tower
  6. Burj Khalifa
  7. Buckingham Palace
  8. Disneyland
  9. Golden Gate Bridge
  10. Sydney Opera House
  11. The Blue Mosque
  12. Berlin Wall
  13. The Vatican
  14. Christ the Redeemer
  15. Great Pyramid of Giza

If you're interested, the company also looked at data from its popular Uber Eats division to see which food trends dominated 2018.

Toast, avocado and "goth food" took the top three spots. Congratulations, humanity

