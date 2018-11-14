There's a Line 3 subway closure in Toronto this weekend
It's almost time for the weekend, and that means subway closures. There will be no service this Saturday, November 17 on Line 3 from Kennedy to McCowan stations due to track and infrastructure work.
Shuttle buses will be operating between Kennedy and Scarborough Centre Station.
Regular services resumes Sunday morning. The next scheduled closure will be next weekend on November 24 and 25 between St. Clair and Lawrence.
