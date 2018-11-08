City
The ROM is throwing a huge party for New Year's Eve in Toronto

The Royal Ontario Museum is throwing a massive New Year's Eve extravaganza that lets party-goers celebrate with the dinosaurs. 

Ring in the near year by dancing to live music from DJ Lissa Monet and nomming on hor d'oeurves inside Canada's biggest museum. Tickets are $90 a pop and bound to sell out fast.

Those able to score themselves this hot ticket online will get one complimentary drink ticket, but cash bar will be open until 1:15 a.m.

And, for anyone who wants to get even fancier, you can shell out extra on two different dinner packages that buy you a three-course meal.

You'll also get to rub shoulders with dino skeletons in the Zuul: Life of an Armoured Dinosaur exhibit, or in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year room depending on which package you get, and an epic countdown.

Lead photo by

Jamie Hedworth

