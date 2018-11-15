Ontario government reprimanded for giving standing ovations to everything

If there's one thing we know for certain about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's 76-member Progressive Conservative caucus, as a group, it's that they love to clap—mostly for Ford, but also for themselves, and sometimes to drown out pesky journalists.

The PC MPPs are such a clappy bunch, in fact, that it's become a "thing" to count how many times they'll stand up to applaud during any given session at Queen's Park.

PC caucus, slow clap to standing ovation. — BA Johnston (@BAJohnston) November 14, 2018

On Monday, the group managed to get in a total of 22 standing ovations in just 45 minutes.

On Tuesday, it was 21, including the ovation Finance Minister Vic Fedeli got from his PC colleagues after calling NDP deputy leader Sara Singh an "idiot."

28 standing ovations between the @OntarioPCParty and @OntarioNDP during today's 2-hour question period.



The fact I had to speed up this compilation by 225% goes to show you how much time (and money) is being wasted by our government. #ONPoli pic.twitter.com/65s4Pi6Xa1 — Tyler 🇨🇦 (@tylerwhat16) November 14, 2018

The behaviour, supportive as it may seem among members of the party, isn't appreciated by all.

Speaker of the House Ted Arnott said at the beginning of Question Period on Wednesday that he'd had received complaints about the "number and duration" of standing ovations in the Legislature since Ford came into power.

The party's uproarious eruptions are simply interruptions, the way he sees it, as it becomes difficult to hear or see MPPs while they're speaking.

Another PC standing ovation in the Legislature.



Speaker is, once again, forced to stop the clock. #onpoli — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) November 14, 2018

"We are all accountable for our behaviour in this House," said Arnott, who does not have the power to ban standing ovations, on Wednesday.

"I would therefore respectfully ask members to keep their ovations to a minimum to enhance the decorum."

PC MPPs gave their leader a standing ovation anyway, roughly two minutes later anyway.

"Should I reread my statement?" said Arnott at the time, reminding caucus that Question Period is publicly televised.

Hey @PrabSarkaria! Why do you support striking down Bill 148? You shouldn't be providing a standing ovation while kicking your constituents in the shins. On top of having our university campus taken away by Doug Ford, this isn't a win for Brampton. pic.twitter.com/NdpBrc9niS — shafdelrey (@shafdelrey) October 24, 2018

Ontario Minister of Economic Development and House leader Todd Smith brushed off Arnott's plea following Question Period.

"We're an enthusiastic team," he said to reporters on Wednesday. "The decorum you're seeing from the government side is one of excitement about the agenda we're rolling out."