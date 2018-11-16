City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
melania trump toronto

Melania Trump spent $174,000 on hotels in Toronto during day trip

U.S. first lady Melania Trump, wife of billionaire hotel developer Donald Trump, is found to have racked up an astonishing hotel bill during her one-day trip to Toronto last September.

The kicker? She didn't even spend the night.

Federal spending records on the U.S. government's website show that the first lady spent approximately $174,000 at Toronto hotels on September 23. The charges were divided across six separate payments, though it is not known how many hotels in total were used. 

This figure does not include hotel costs for her staff, which were said to have cost another roughly $18,000 in total. Transportation costs were pegged at an additional $21,000.

As pointed out by Quartz, the first lady's own lodging charges ranged from just under $12,000 to almost $49,000 per payment, each of which appear in the government's spending database as some variation of "TOR-HOTEL ROOMS-FLOTUS."

Hotel names aren't listed in the documents. Instead, they appear as "miscellaneous foreign awardees."

Still, based on the first lady's itinerary that day, it's almost certain that she patroned both the Sheraton Centre Hotel on Queen Street West and the Ritz-Carlton on Wellington.

She may not have been here long, but Trump most certainly had a place to sleep in Toronto (if she had wanted it) last autumn.

Lead photo by

usainvictus2017

