This is how meat was stored at a Real Canadian Superstore in Toronto

Today in "how was anyone dumb enough to actually let that happen?" we have whoever is (or was) in charge of the butcher's counter at a Real Canadian Superstore in North Toronto (so, ultimately, Loblaw Companies Ltd).

Thornhill resident Michael Pearl recently paid a visit to the grocery store at Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West in search of "some good rib steaks."

"Lo and behold I found them!" he wrote in a public Facebook post on October 6. "In a grocery cart. I'm sure this violates every public health statute."

The photo he shared with that post indeed shows a cart filled to the brim with raw meat, packaging trays hovering on top, in a scene reminiscent of the Flinstones opening, but grosser.

Calling the move "Disgusting and dumb," Pearl floated the idea of contacting Toronto Public Health—a move that many of those who commented on the image encouraged.

Pearl did end up filing a complaint with the health department and says he was told they're looking into it.

Some commenters on Facebook dismissed the issue, noting that all of the meat would eventually be cooked to kill off any bacteria. Others pointed out that it's not just the meat being contaminated here.

"The cart - well I don't wanna think about it," wrote one person. "Do I have to wear gloves now when shopping at a supermarket?"

"Blood on the ground and on the carts just is not right," wrote another. "They know better."

In response to Pearl's photo, a spokesperson for Loblaw Companies Limited told CBC this week that the meat cart violates their food safety standards and that it "absolutely should not have happened."

The company says that it addressed the issue with the store in question and that it is reminding all departments of its protocols to prevent people posting photos of gross meat carts on Facebook ever again.