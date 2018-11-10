Holiday volunteer opportunities in Toronto for 2018

Volunteer opportunities in Toronto are all about the gift of giving this holiday season. Festive months and philanthropy work best hand-in-hand, and as always there's plenty of chances to donate your time and effort this year.

Here's a roundup of some volunteers opportunities in Toronto this holiday season.

Lend a hand to this charity that provides Christmas packages to low-income families with kids in one of two ways. Help out at their Etobicoke office with things like family calls and data entry, or help load, organize, and move donated items at their Mississauga warehouse.

There's plenty of volunteer positions to be filled at your local Salvation Army, from helping with food hampers to putting toys under the tree. Find the location nearest you and be part of their Christmas Assistance team.

This food-focused charity is running its yearly Holiday Drive Public Food Sorts. There's three weekend dates in December where you can help sort through all their holiday food donations.

Drivers are desperately needed for this organization which delivers food to seniors. Groups likes Dixon Hall, the Canadian Red Cross, SPRINT Senior Care, and West Neighbourhood House (the list goes on) all need volunteers as the holidays draw nearer this December.

Use your gift-wrapping skills at this month-long fundraiser at Scarborough Town Centre, which raises funds for epilepsy-related programs and services.

Help this organization dedicated to affordable housing with their 16th annual Gingerbread Build. Whether you're setting up, registering guests, handing out Gingerbead kits, your time helps all proceeds of the event go to low-income families.

Be part of the annual Turkey Drive by volunteering at several Loblaws locations around the city. There's plenty of ways to help, either by loading donated turkeys into trucks, helping customers, or the most coveted position of all: turkey mascot.

Nimble fingers are needed for this donation-based gift-wrapping endeavour. You can volunteer three or more shifts at the RioCan Yonge-Eglinton Centre or at the RBC Plaza on Bay Street this December.

There's definitely no shortage of people willing to help out at this spot, but you can help with a shift by signing up through the Mission's Christmas Volunteer Hub.

Non-holiday related volunteer opportunities in Toronto