Downtown Toronto's worst strip mall showing new signs of life

After months of sitting abandoned, a strip of storefronts just steps from St. Lawrence Market is finally seeing some life.

It looks like some new businesses have finally moved into the little square of units at 106 Front St. East, bringing some much needed activity to an under-used corner of this busy area.

Signs for a Cora have gone up in the corner lot of this heritage building at Front and George Streets, replacing the unit where an Angelo's Coal Fired Pizza used to be.

Adjacent to it, a new location of the interactive gym F45 Training has also popped up, offering a work out spot for those wanting to work off the fried chicken from next door Popeye's, which opened only four months ago.

And next door to Popeyes, there are signs for a brand new Booster Juice that is expected to open up soon, officially filling out this once desolate section of the first ten blocks of York.